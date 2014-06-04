Edwardsville, Illinois – Summer Showbiz 2014 on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville showcases a trio of exciting and family fun musicals. Disney’s Peter Pan, Jr. will be performed at the Metcalf Theater on June 19 – 21. On the stage in Dunham Hall, Little Shop of Horrors plays June 25 – 29 and The Wizard of Oz is performed July 16 – 20. Visit our Fine Arts Box Office at SIUE in Dunham Hall; 1st floor, Room 1042B or charge by phone by calling 618-650-2774. Inquiries by email should go to theater-tickets@siue.edu. Group Rates are available.

Cougar Summer Theater Workshop will present four performances of Disney’s Peter Pan, Jr. Curtain times are June 19 – 21 at 7:00 p.m. plus a 2:00 p.m. matinee performed on June 21. Wendy loves to tell stories to her brothers, Michael and John, but when her father announces she must move out of the nursery. Peter Pan comes to visit the children and whisks them away to Never Land. Their adventure introduces them to the Lost Boys, Mermaids, Indians and even the infamous pirate, Captain Hook!

Based on the Disney film and J.M. Barrie's enchanting play, Disney's Peter Pan, Jr. is a modern version of the timeless tale about a boy who wouldn't grow up. The score includes new arrangements of classic Disney songs, such as "Following the Leader," “You Can Fly," "The Second Star to the Right" and "Yo Ho, A Pirate's Life for Me." Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for all others.

Article continues after sponsor message

June comes to a spectacular and fun-filled close with Little Shop of Horrors with curtain times at 7:30 p.m. June 25 – 28 and 2:00 p.m. June 28 and 29. A down-and out skid row floral assistant becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers an exotic plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood. Soon "Audrey II" grows into an ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, R&B singing carnivore who offers him fame and fortune in exchange for feeding its growing appetite, finally revealing itself to be an alien creature poised for global domination! Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for all others.

Summer Showbiz 14 ends its season with The Wizard of Oz. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. July 16 – 19 and 2:00 p.m. July 19 and 20. Young Dorothy, like so many girls her age, dreams of what lies over the rainbow. One day a twister hits her Kansas farm and carries her away - way over the rainbow - to another world. Come join Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto as they travel the universe within Dorothy's imagination. Or is it just a place, “Where dreams do lie”? Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for all others.

For more information about Summer Showbiz 2014, visit the website at siue.edu/artsandsciences/summerarts. For tickets call the Fine Arts Box Office at 618-650-2774 or toll free at 888-328-5168, extension 2774. You can reach us at theater-tickets@siue.edu.

More like this: