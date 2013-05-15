SUMMER SESSIONS! LEARN BEGINNING SEWING TECHNIQUES A WEEK AT A TIME!



Beginning students ages 10 thru teens will learn to thread a sewing machine and bobbin, learn machine parts and language and pin and cut a small pattern. We will make 2 drawstring bags that are great for carrying supplies in.

Cost per 5 day session $60.oo plus supplies

Beginner Session in May: May 6 - May 10 | 10:30am - 12:30pm Beginner Session in July: June 3 – June 7 | 10:30 am – 12:30pm

The Next Level of Sewing Camp

This is the next step for those students that have taken the Beginner Sessions or have some sewing experience already. Students will learn further techniques and some surface design techniques.

Cost per 5 day session $60.oo plus supplies Next Level Session in May: May 20 - May 24 | 10:30am - 12:30pm Next Level Session in June: June 17 – June 21 | 10:30 am – 12:30pm

Sew a Fun Animal! Great for 10 – 12 Range in Age

In these sessions’ students will make their own creation from their own imagination! An elephant! A monster! A bear! Using your imagination we’ll cut out, stuff, stitch together and embellish your creation. Great for setting on your bead!

Cost per 3 day session $30.oo plus supplies May 15, 16 & 17 – Wed, Thurs, & Fri | 1:00pm – 3:00pm June 26, 27 & 28 – Wed, Thurs & Fri | 1:00pm – 3:00pm

In addition to the special summer classes, By Design is continuing thru the summer our weekly, ongoing clothing construction classes for ages 8 – 12. This class is for any level student in this age range. Students meet Friday afternoon, 4:00pm – 6:00pm. Cost per 4 week session is $55.oo. Call to sign up!

UPCYCLING FROM YOUR CLOSET! Great Teen Class!

For this class you will raid your closet (or your brothers or dads!!!) Bring a button up the front shirt, this can be a flannel shirt or cotton, anything that buttons up the front and has long sleeves. The shirt needs to be too big for you (one too small will not work for this project). We will cut it up and make a darling skirt fit just for you! Do this once and shirts will no longer be safe in your house! Beginning Sewing machine experience is necessary.

Cost for this 1 Session, 2 ½ hour class is $30.oo Tuesday Class, May 14, 10:30am – 1:00pm or Tuesday Class , June 4, 10:30am – 1:00pm or Tuesday Class , July 9, 10:30am – 1:00pm.

Teen & Adult Clothing Construction Classes



Students of this class have a choice of Tuesday or Thursday evening classes. We begin where you are – no experience, a little or previous experience, or the more advanced student. Students will be introduced to the computerized Brother machine in a class limited to 6 so Lillian can begin with you at your level. Students will start with a series of classes that meet once a week for 2 hours.

Cost per 4 week session is $60.oo (Students are allowed 1 missed /makeup class per session)

Tuesday Classes, First Session, May 7 – May 28, Second Session, June 4 – July 2 | 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Thursday Classes, First Session, May 2 – May 23 , Second Session May 30 – June 27 | 5:00 – 7:00pm

NOTE: By Design will be closed the week of June 10 - 15

Tons of Summer Knitting Classes with Nicole Ottwell!



Kids Beginning Knitting

Ages 10 – 15

5 Day Session July 8 -12, 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Experience- None

Cost for this 5 day session, $90.oo

Min # of students 3 - Max # of students 10

Come and learn everything you need to know to get started. Well make a washcloth sampler and a scarf in this class. Students will learn to Cast on (get started), Knit, purl, and cast off (finish the end). We will discuss and learn the basics of reading patterns, Needles, tools, and fiber and yarn choices.

Teen & Adult Beginning Knitting

Ages 16 and up

5 Day Session July 22 - 26, 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Experience- None

Cost for this 5 day session, $90.oo

Min # of students 3 - Max # of students 10

Come and learn everything you need to know to get started. Well make a washcloth sampler and a scarf in this class. Students will learn to Cast on (get started), Knit, purl, and cast off (finish the end). We will discuss and learn the basics of reading patterns, Needles, tools, and fiber and yarn choices.

Beginning Knitting:

3 week Session, Tuesday evenings, May 21 – June 4, 7:00pm - 9:00pm OR

Experience- Non

3 week Session, Thursday evenings, May 9 – 23, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Min # of students 3 - Max # of students 10

Cost for this 3 week session, $55.oo

Come and learn everything you need to know to get started. Well make a washcloth sampler and a scarf in this class. Students will learn to Cast on (get started), Knit, purl, and cast off (finish the end). We will discuss and learn the basics of reading patterns, Needles, tools, and fiber and yarn choices.





Entrelac Knitting

2 week Session, Thursday evenings, May 30 – June 6, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Experience- intermediate knitting (Cast on, knit, purl, cast off, and picking up stitches)

Min # of students 3 - Max # of students 10

Cost for this 2 week session, $50.oo

Have you seen the knitting that looks like it is woven? It is a fun and exciting technique that looks way harder than it is. We’ll get the rules of Entrlac under our belt and start a scarf that will look amazing when you're done.

Here is a Series of 1 Session Classes – You Pick or Learn All!

Linen Stitch Knitting

1 Class Session Thursday evenings, June 13, 7:00pm - 9:00pm



Experience- Basic knitting (Cast on, knit, purl and cast off)

Cost for this 1 class session, $25.oo

Min # of students 3 - Max # of students 10

This is an amazing technique! Your knitting will look like it is woven. We’ll take all of the scraps from your bin of sock yarn or you can buy mini skeins of yarn and knit this fun multi colored scarf. We will learn how to get started on this scarf that will soon become your favorite go to one in your closet, I know mine has.

Mitered Square Knitting

1 Class Session Thursday evenings, June 20, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Experience- Basic knitting (Cast on, knit,)

Cost for this 1 class session, $25.oo

Min # of students 3 - Max # of students 10

Come and learn this addicting knitting technique. Some people are knitting scarves with this technique others are knitting throw blankets with it. We will learn how to set up the beginning of this blanket and how to add squares as you go. You can use scraps of yarn for this one or make a plan and purchase yarn for it.

Cables Knitting

1 Class Session Thursday evenings, July 11, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Experience- Intermediate knitting (Cast on, knit, purl and casting off)

Cost for this 1 class session, $25.oo

Min # of students 3 - Max # of students 10

Have you been scared to take the jump into this traditional knitting technique, but have been dreaming of a beautiful cabled sweater? We will do it together, get your knitting needles and yarn and grab a cable needle and let’s get started. You will learn how to knit cables from a pattern or chart. Cables are something you can add to socks scarves and fingerless gloves to make them look extra special.

Reversible Cables Knitting

1 Class Session Thursday evenings, July 18, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Experience- Intermediate knitting (Cast on, knit, purl, cast off)

Cost for this 1 class session, $25.oo

Min # of students 3 - Max # of students 10

Let’s jump into cables that look great on both sides so we can knit scarves that look great no matter which way they fall around our necks. In this class we will start on a scarf and you’ll leave with the confidence to read any cable pattern or chart.

Simple Lace Knitting

1 Class Session Thursday evenings, July 25, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Experience- Intermediate to advanced knitting (Cast on, knit, purl, yarn over and casting off)

Min # of students 3 - Max # of students 10

Cost for this 1 class session, $25.oo

Have you been unsure how to start a lace project? Well let’s start with a simple lace pattern and learn the tricks and methods others use to keep them on track with a lace pattern. We will learn how to follow charts while starting one of the lace patterns provided by the instructor.

Knitted and Fulled (Felted) Slippers

3 week Session Tuesday evenings, July 9 – July 23, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Experience- Basic knitting (Cast on, knit, and purl)

Cost for this 3 week session, $55.oo

Min # of students 3 - Max # of students 10

Learn everything you need to know to knit a sock, knitting on double pointed needles, turning the heel and kitchner stitching the toe. The slippers will be knitted bigger than needed and we will full (felt) them shrinking them to fit you and making all your mistakes disappear!How cool is that!

Baby Surprise Jacket

3 week Session Tuesday evenings, August 6 – 20, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Experience- Intermediate knitting (Cast on, knit, purl, and casting off)

Cost for this 3 week session, $55.oo

Min # of students 3 - Max # of students 10

Have you heard about this fun jacket designed by Elizabeth Zimmermann? This is a pattern that I love to knit. The jacket is knit all in one piece it looks like a confusing piece of origami and then you sew up two seam and you have a jacket for a new little one. Come and learn how to knit this little gem of a jacket that would make a great gift for a new mom or mom to be.

Socks

4 week Session Thursday evenings, August 1 – 22, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Experience- Intermediate to advanced knitting (Cast on, knit, purl, and casting off)

Min # of students 3 - Max # of students 10

Cost for this 4 week session, $70.oo

It’s just best to jump in and start so we will all do it together. Grab a skein of sock yarn, some double pointed needles, and let’s get started. Learn how to knit all the important parts of the sock from the cuff to the toes (and all the scary bits in between including the heel flap, turning a heel and the picking up and knitting the gusset.) We will learn how to measure our own foot and knit a sock that fit your foot. Be careful, once you start you'll want a pair for every day of the week!

If there are classes you would be interested in please email us. I wish to provide classes that will improve our thoughts and attitudes in life, gain us skills to enhance ourselves and to make friends thru classes that will last.

Lillian@LillianByDesign.com

618-433-1400

