GODFREY – The Alton Road Runners Club has been known for its’ Summer Running Series, a set of three summertime events designed to introduce youngsters to the various forms of running they may encounter in high school – cross-country running, road racing and track runs.

The recent 22nd edition of the series Alton Memorial Family Run at Glazebrook Park, a fund-raiser for BJC Alton Memorial Hospital that included a 4K (2.4-mile) run for adults; the event included a quarter-mile run for kids under seven and a half-mile run for those aged 7-14. The event also showcased the beauty and the overall development of Glazebrook Park, now a treasure for the Village of Godfrey.

Conditions for the event were reasonable; the run started under overcast conditions, but the sun eventually broke through to create somewhat humid conditions before rainstorms moved through the area long after the races had concluded.

“We had a decent day; people enjoy this,” said Road Runners Club president Russ Colona, who is also the track and cross-country coach at East Alton-Wood River High School. “It’s like a family reunion every time we start this; it’s always a fun time.

“This first one is on the grass, the second one is on the road (the upcoming 40th edition of the Hit-N-Run Pee-Wee Run at Gordon Moore Park in Alton, one of the nation’s oldest events of its type, set for July 8) and the third one is on the track (the Aug. 4 Dash-N-Glow, formerly the Dash-N-Splash, at EAWR’s Memorial Stadium track); that’s how we set it up.”

AMH, the event’s sponsor, helps set up and sponsors the event. “We appreciate that; they do a good job,” Colona said. “It’s good for the community and it’s a family thing.”

Glazebrook Park is a nice facility to host this first entry in the series, Colona said. “It’s a nice facility,” Colona said. “It’s clean, it’s big and you can see the runners off in the distance; it’s a good facility.”

William McLemore won the 4K run in 13:17, while Nanette Wethington was the women’s winner in 21:31. More information on the Summer Running Series can be found at www.altonroadrunners.com.

ALTON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL FAMILY RUN

4K RUN RESULTS

William McLemore, 13:17; Dakota Stumpf, 15:21; Jeremy Stumpf, 17:09; Spencer Slayden, 17:28; Nanette Wethington, 21:31; Samantha Stumpf, 25:07; Bryan Parrett, 26:09; Kerri Evans, 28:05; Debbie Golenor, 28:08; Maria Beatty, 34:20; Mark Antieau, 38:34; Nancee Maglison, 38:35; Susan Henderson, 38:48; Steve Hendrson, 38:49; Tim Kisabeth, 43:35

