GODFREY – Adults are invited to express themselves creatively during summer painting classes, which are being offered by Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division.

“As adults, we tend to forget how fun learning can be,” said CCL Assistant Director of Programming Katie Haas. “I really think these workshops remind us of that!”

Students can enjoy painting outdoors during a Plein Air Painting course taught by local artist Gene Ursprung. Plein air painting or drawing began when the Impressionist artists worked outdoors and saw how sunlight affected colors.

In this class, participants will experience outdoor painting scenes along the banks of the Mississippi River, the parks above the river, old Alton and the scenery surrounding the area. Ursprung will demonstrate watercolor techniques and explain color combinations, depth in painting, and other drawing and painting techniques.

“The class is designed for both novice and experienced artists,” Ursprung said. “To learn the versatility of watercolor, we go out into the local community and paint what we see. It’s a wonderful opportunity to experience the beauty of this area. I’ve found this method encourages artistic expression on an individual level and the students learn a great deal from each other.”

Materials and supplies are not included in the course fee. The cost of supplies will be at least $50, depending on where the art materials are purchased. Participants will receive a supply list before the class begins. Plein Air Painting will take place from 9 a.m. to noon each day May 28-30 and June 2, 4 and 6 at L&C’s Godfrey campus. The course cost is $109, and the registration deadline is May 21.

Come alone or grab a date or group of friends for a couple of hours of Canvas and Cocktails, the latest craze in art entertainment, with instructor Sharon Bly. Not a painter? No worries. Bly will guide participants through recreating the featured project, and students will have a masterpiece before they know it.

Step-by-step instructions will be given and no prior painting experience is required. Participants are encouraged to sit back, sip and paint on a canvas while talking with friends and listening to music. All painting supplies are included in the course fee, along with unlimited soda, beer and wine. No outside beverages are permitted.

Canvas and Cocktails will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 27 at L&C’s Godfrey campus. The registration deadline is June 20, and the course costs $45.

For information on registering for any CCL offerings, call CCL Coordinator Dawn Zedolek at (618) 468-5740. For a complete listing of Corporate and Community Learning offerings, visit www.lc.edu/ccl.

