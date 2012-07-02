GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department hosted students and community members for a free weeklong Music Production Clinic last week.

The first-time, “hands-on” clinic, dubbed MPC 2012, gave participants a chance to learn about music production/recording, editing, and radio broadcast production using Avid Pro Tools software. Students learned about video production, filming, lighting and editing using Vegas Pro software.

Under the direction of L&C faculty members Louis Michael, Peter Hussey, Mike Lemons and Dave Caires, along with Rick Vaughn of Bluff City Productions and Ken Clayton of Visual Alchemy, students created and produced a music video featuring the band Grace Street.

For the finale, the video was presented for students, faculty, friends and family on the “big screen” in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

Jill Lane, dean of Liberal Arts, secured a grant that made the clinic possible. Anyone 16 years or older was able to apply for this scholarship opportunity, which required an application, letter of recommendation from a mentor and a one page essay about the student’s accomplishments,

extracurricular activities, educational goals, career goals and his or her other qualifications for this music production clinic opportunity.

Digital recording classes, covering two different levels of Pro Tools software use, will be offered this coming spring and fall through the Music Department.

“Our goal for the future is to add music video production classes to our music production program,” said Louis Michael, associate professor and coordinator for the Music program. “Our hope is to offer music production clinics every summer.”

For more information, call (618) 468-4731 or visit www.lc.edu/music.

