EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its fourth annual Ice Cream Social although this year will be a little different. Local families are invited to Summer Kick-Off and Ice Cream Social will be held on Saturday, May 22nd from 10 AM until 12 PM at City Park. Local families are invited to kick off the summer and cool off with free ice cream donated by Trinity Lutheran Church in conjunction with Annie’s Frozen Custard.

This event is a great way for families and neighbors to learn more about summer programming around our area. Free Annie’s custard will be given out to the first 500 attendees thanks to the sponsorship of Annie’s Frozen Custard and Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville. Local non-profit organizations, church groups, SIUE, and Edwardsville School District will be on hand to share information on their summer programming along with Edwardsville Parks and Recreation staff, Edwardsville Public Library, and Children’s Museum. This will be a delicious, fun, and information kick-off to summer!

In order to continue holding events such as these, the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation will be asking everyone to follow the mask mandate and keep COVID courtesy in mind. For more information, please visit our website www.cityofedwardsville.com or call the Parks Department at 692-7538.

