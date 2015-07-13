The intimidating heat index prevented the Edwardsville High School boys soccer team from hitting the field at the first day of their week long camp for boys entering the 10th through 12th grades.

Mark Heiserscheid held the first hour of camp indoors at the EHS Sports Complex, where brick walls and cool air conditioning keeps the athletes protected from the high heat index. On this day, the heat index was expected to reach an astounding 112° F.

The decision to delay the outdoor camp is made by the Edwardsville School District 7, coaches, and training staff. The temperature must be under 104° F, still a relatively high temperature, for athletes to be considered safe out on the field. At 6:59 p.m., the temperature read at 106.5° F.

The team hoped to hit the field at 7:30 p.m. at the earliest; that way, the young men could perform at the camp safely as the sun begins to set.

A couple of the guys hoping to start practicing headed outside to feel the weather that was keeping them from starting.

One athlete said, "Oh gosh, it's hot."

Another said, "It's not hot, it's just sticky. Humid."

Although the players were eager to hit the field, until they had the go-ahead from the trainers, they were unable to hold the camp.

The camp is designed to help students fine tune their soccer skills. Shooting, passing, and other offensive and defensive methods are to be discussed and practiced so that the young athletes can further understand the sport of soccer.

Weather permitting, the camp will continue each evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. until July 17.

