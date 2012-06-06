ALTON - The Riverbender.com Community Center will be open to all ages on Monday nights this summer from 6 to 10 p.m. with an admission cost of only $3.00.

Kids and adults are encouraged to relax and hang out at the Center while enjoying all the latest video games, billiards, foosball, air hockey, table tennis, giant chess, or watching a movie in the Center's very comfortable movie theater. Sodas, slushies, chips & candy will be available for purchase at the concession stand as well as pizzas, burgers or fries from the kitchen.

The Center staff does ask that children under 12 be accompanied by an adult.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is located in Downtown Alton at 200 W. 3rd Street. The Center is a 15,000 square foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for teens to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the Center is to provide youth the chance to experiment with new ideas, games, and activities like art and music and avoid at-risk behaviors and negative peer pressure.

For further information email michelle@riverbender.com or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212.

www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

