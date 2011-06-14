ALTON, IL - (June 10, 2011) – Summer is here, and so are summer art camps and classes at the Jacoby Arts Center for both children and adults. Come in where it’s always cool and have a ton of fun while discovering new creative talents and make new friends along the way. The complete class schedule is available on the Center’s website, www.jacobyartscenter.org. A printed schedule can also be mailed upon request. To request a copy of the schedule of classes or to register for Jacoby’s 2011 summer session, give JAC a call at 618.462.5222 or stop in at the Center.

Younger children can develop their drawing skills studying Story Book Characters, explore color in Color Camp, and make fun and funny creatures in Discovering Clay. Children ages 9 and up can sculpt a dragon out of paper mache, delve into silk screen printing, and experiment with plein aire drawing and pottery. The children’s classes at the Jacoby Arts Center introduce children to fine art and crafts while having fun and broadening their visual art education.

Adults can dig clay, throw a pot, make your mark in drawing, and create words of art through poetry. Additionally, Sam Preston, first place winner of the 2010 JAC Juried Show, will offer a special one-day painting workshop. Preston will demonstrate a Grisaille technique in which a monochromatic wash is painted on the canvas. It allows for quick work at the beginning of an

oil or acrylic painting. A floral arranging workshop with roses is also on the schedule, given by floral arrangers Ed Yassem and Earl Parsons. Ed makes more traditional arrangements, while Earl uses recycled objects as part of his displays.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center’s hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 12 noon to 4 p.m. The Center is closed on Mondays.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

The Jacoby Arts Center board of directors has adopted a Charitable Policy to address those individuals who are interested in membership and/or classes but are not in a financial position to support the Center.For more information about Jacoby Arts Center and any of its programs and

services, call 618.462.5222, stop in, visit our website at www.jacobyartscenter.org, or email us at info@jacobyartscenter.org.

*Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!*

