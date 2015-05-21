Adults are invited to express themselves creatively during summer art and photography classes, which are being offered by Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division.

“As adults, we tend to forget how fun learning can be,” said Dawn Zedolek, program coordinator for CCL. “I really think these workshops remind us of that.”

Students can enjoy painting outdoors during a Plein Air Painting course taught by local artist Gene Ursprung. Plein air painting or drawing began when the Impressionist artists worked outdoors and saw how sunlight affected colors.

In this class, participants will experience outdoor painting scenes along the banks of the Mississippi River, the parks above the river, old Alton and the scenery surrounding the area. Ursprung will demonstrate watercolor techniques and explain color combinations, depth in painting, along with other drawing and painting techniques.

“The class is designed for both novice and experienced artists,” Ursprung said. “To learn the versatility of watercolor, we go out into the local community and paint what we see. It’s a wonderful opportunity to experience the beauty of this area. I’ve found this method encourages artistic expression on an individual level and the students learn a great deal from each other.”

Materials and supplies are not included in the course fee. The cost of supplies will be at least $50, depending on where the art materials are purchased. Participants will receive a supply list before the class begins. Plein Air Painting will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon each day June 1-5 at L&C’s Godfrey campus. The course cost is $109, and the registration deadline is May 26.

Come alone or grab a date or group of friends for a couple of hours of Conversations and Canvas with instructor Gloria Darr. Not a painter? No worries. Darr will guide participants through various acrylic painting techniques such as shading, highlighting, toning and more.

Designed for the beginner or experienced artist, a new work of art will be completed during each workshop. All materials will be provided including light refreshments. The registration deadline is June 22.

Conversations and Canvas will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 30, at L&C’s Godfrey campus. The course costs $45.

Photographers are invited to polish their skills during Elevate Your Photography, an offering that will walk participants through the elaborate process used by professional photographers, both in the technical and artistic sense.

Guided by Master Photographer Mike Nichols, participants will explore three elements of great photography: good light, good composition and good exposure. Discussion topics will include taking action shots, chronicling family life, shooting in various weather conditions, and harnessing the light at dawn, dusk and every time in between.

Elevate Your Photography will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 3, 10 and 17, at L&C’s N.O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville. The course costs $79, and the registration deadline is May 26.

“Summer is a great time to make memories,” Zedolek said. “Our photography workshops are designed to help people gain the knowledge and skills to capture those memories effectively.”

iPhone owners can learn how to turn their iPhones into more than a snapshot gadget during iPhone Photography. Participants will learn to master their phones camera and settings, basic techniques and which apps are most useful. They will also learn how to edit, process and manage photos via email and social media.

Instructor Patty Rutter will make additional recommendations to give participants a chance to practice what they have learned hands-on. An iPhone and a passion for creativity are both required.

iPhone Photography will take place from 6-8 p.m., Wednesdays, July 8, 15, 22 and 29, at L&C’s N.O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville. The registration deadline is July 1, and the course costs $59.

For information on registering for any CCL offerings, call Zedolek at (618) 468-5740. For a complete listing of Corporate and Community Learning offerings visit www.lc.edu/CCL.

