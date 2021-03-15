BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – Chris Sullivan's header found the net in the fifth minute of overtime, lifting Bowling Green to a 1-0 win over No. 25 SIUE Sunday at Cochrane Field.

The loss is the first of the year for the Cougars, who slipped to 4-1. Bowling Green improved to 3-3. Both teams are 1-1 in Mid-American Conference play.

"We were a little impatient to start," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "We had a couple of chances early and that led us to rush a little."

The Falcons outshot SIUE 19-1 for the game and 2-0 in the overtime period.

"Bowling Green was a little more aggressive in their defending and we were a little sloppy in our attacking," Wassermann added. "At the end of the day, I credit them (Bowling Green) for executing and being better than us on the day."

Jack Edwards managed the only shot for the Cougars in the 12th minute.

"We never were sharp enough in our possession and our attack," Wassermann said.

Wassermann credited the back line, specifically Jake Meier and Edwards on their play during the day.

"It's a good lesson to learn," Wassermann said. "We are a very good defending team and we had come to rely on that maybe too much. We need to help our back line and be better defending higher up."

Lluís Martorell made six saves in goal for the Cougars, who return home to face Akron Wednesday afternoon at Korte Stadium.

"It's a fresh start Wednesday," Wassermann said. "We're excited to face a good Akron team at home."

