BOYS GOLF

Althoff Catholic senior Parker Bruening had the hot round shooting a 4-under par 68 to win medalist honors Monday afternoon at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

But some great play from Metro-East Lutheran’s Suhre brothers as well as an ever-par round from senior Gavin White earned the Knights their first ever Gateway Metro Conference title.

Junior Ryan Suhre shot a 3-under par 69 while his brother Drew shot an 80. White shot an even-par 72 which was enough for a medal.

MEL scored 307 to take home first place, just ahead of Father McGivney Catholic’s 312.

The Griffins were led by senior Joey Hyten’s 2-under par 70. Junior Drew Kleinheider (78) and senior Riley Knobeloch (80) also earned top-10 medals.

Althoff and Marquette Catholic both fired a team score of 317, but the Crusaders won the tiebreaker thanks to Bruening’s low score.

Sophomore Carson Jones led the Explorers shooting even par while senior Mike Wilson (80) and sophomore Andrew Belden (82) also contributed.

Rounding out the field were Maryville Christian (413) and Christ Our Rock Lutheran (426).

GIRLS GOLF

The girls golf teams were also out at Belk Park on Monday competing for a conference title.

It was McGivney who came up with a team score of 366, beating out Marquette (377) and Althoff (392).

Sarah Hyten is usually a safe bet to shoot a good round and she did again on Monday. She won tournament medalist honors with a score of 75.

The Griffins also counted scores from Riana Thakker (94), Riley Ramsey (97), and Kendall Riechmann (100). Also competing for the Griffins were Avery Grenzebach (104) and Paige Stoelzle (105). Ramsey and Grenzebach posted personal bests in the contest.

Ally Suhre for MEL was the only other girl to break 80, shooting 78. Gabi Tinkington (88) and Marina Green (91) earned medals for Althoff.

For the Explorers, Reese Livingstone (89) and Lexi Taylor (92) also earned medals.

