ALTON - After a decade of outstanding seasons, Marquette Catholic’s Sue Heinz has announced she will step down as head girls' volleyball coach for Marquette Catholic High School. Heinz leaves a legacy with her time with the Explorers, not only as a coach teaching the game of volleyball but as a mentor for those on her teams.

Athletic Director Brian Hoener said he was saddened to announce the resignation of Girls' Volleyball Coach Heinz.

"Coach Heinz has served as the head coach of the Marquette Catholic volleyball program for the past 10 years, leaving behind a legacy of dedication," he said. "During her tenure, Coach Heinz led the program to three 20-win seasons as well as a significant increase in the number of players participating in the program. Her vision and commitment have been instrumental in shaping the program into what it is today."

Coach Heinz expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Explorers program, stating, "I am very honored to have led the Marquette Catholic Volleyball program. After careful consideration and multiple discussions with my family, I have decided it is time to step down as head coach. I am very thankful to the previous and current Marquette Catholic High School administration to have been allowed to lead the Explorers volleyball program for so many wonderful years.”

Heinz added, “I have many great memories that have been created, and I will cherish those memories working with so many phenomenal student-athletes throughout the years. These past 10 years have culminated in the development of a program that I know will continue successfully."

Recognizing the importance of a strong coaching staff, Coach Heinz extended her appreciation to all the assistant coaches who have contributed to the program's success. She specifically thanked Mark Ellebracht, who worked alongside her for several years, for his unwavering support and dedication.

“Being a head coach of a high school sport is a big commitment requiring many dedicated hours during the season and in the off-season preparing for the next year. A program’s success not only depends on the head coach’s commitment but also the commitment of the assistant coaches. I am extremely grateful to all the assistant coaches who have helped during my time at Marquette. Coach Ellebracht saw my vision and helped me grow the program into what it is today.”

Hoener expressed his gratitude for Coach Heinz's commitment, saying, "We'd like to thank Coach Heinz for her dedication to Marquette Catholic. She has devoted countless hours of energy and passion to improving our volleyball program and has done a tremendous job for us. We thank her for all of her service."

Marquette Catholic High School will now begin the search for a new head coach.

Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Athletic Director Brian Hoener for more information. Marquette Catholic is a co-educational, college prep school in Alton, Illinois, founded in 1927.

Marquette’s athletic teams have won more than 130 IHSA Regional, Sectional, or Super Sectional Championships, as well as 7 IHSA State Championships.

