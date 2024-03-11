Burney is a big believer in having his team members be as physically fit as possible and this workout helped in the squad's preseason preparation. Sgt. Pyszk said he loved seeing the girls work so hard and push themselves mentally and physically.

"I'm super proud of you and cannot wait to come watch a couple of games this season." "Success is no accident, it is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying and most of all, loving what you are doing."

Jersey's girls open with a 4:15 p.m. matchup on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Litchfield.