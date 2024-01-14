SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are advising the public about winter conditions that will create dangerous travel conditions in much of the state, with significant snow totals, severe cold and high winds continuing into the weekend. Slick and slippery conditions, reduced visibility, subzero wind chills and much longer travel times are expected.

“Before heading out during any severe weather event, always ask yourself: Is this trip necessary or can it be postponed?” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The team at IDOT will be out in force, but the public should be prepared for extremely difficult travel these next few days. Expect trips to take much longer than usual and please make sure you are ready should your vehicle break down.”

If you must travel, please drive according to conditions, slowing down, increasing braking distances and allowing more space between you and other vehicles. Please do not crowd the plows – give them plenty of room and do not attempt to pass too closely. Conditions in front of the plow are going to be worse than behind it.

Statewide, IDOT once again will have available more than 1,800 trucks and equipment to treat roads, spread salt, plow snow and respond to weather emergencies.

“Driving in winter weather, whether it's ice or snow, can be dangerous for you and others on the road,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Take it slow, give yourself extra time, and make sure to move over for emergency vehicles.”

Tips if you must travel:

Check current road conditions 24/7 at GettingAroundIllinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.

Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your travel route and schedule.

Fill up your tank or fully charge your vehicle and pack winter weather essentials, such as a cellphone charger, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, first-aid kit, washer fluid and ice scraper.

Use extra caution in areas susceptible to icing, including ramps, bridges, curves and shaded areas. Watch for black ice. A road may appear clear but can be extremely slippery.

Give them distance. Obey the Move Over law by slowing down and changing lanes when approaching ANY stopped vehicle.

Always wear a seat belt. It’s the law and your best protection in the event of a crash.

Drop it and drive. Put down the mobile devices. This, too, is the law.

If you are involved in a crash, remain inside your vehicle. Exiting your vehicle near a busy road can have fatal consequences.

