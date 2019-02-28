ST. LOUIS – A small amount of freezing precipitation fell through the early morning hours and continues to fall in the Riverbend – causing some schools to close.

National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Jared Maples said the frozen precipitation came as a result of falling temperatures throughout the night. This has resulted in a small glaze of less than a tenth of an inch throughout the area as well as a winter weather advisory from the NWS through noon Thursday. Maples said the precipitation should taper between noon and 2 p.m. across the St. Louis Metro Area.

Edwardsville School District 7 and East St. Louis School District 189 both canceled classes Thursday because of the early morning road conditions and concern for bus traffic.

Once this light glaze of ice passes, temperatures will struggle to reach 30 degrees or above Thursday, but these temperatures are mild compared to what the NWS is predicting for this coming weekend.

A chance of accumulating snow enters the area from Saturday night into Sunday morning, after Saturday's temperatures are predicted to reach around 40 degrees. That snow is part of a system coming from the north, which may leave as much as 2-4 inches of accumulation in its wake when it leaves early Sunday afternoon.

Maples said a band of heavier snow may also be a part of that system Sunday morning. He said that band may drop 4-6 inches in whichever area it strikes. Where that could hit is dependent on a myriad of variables at this point, Maples said.

Following the snow will be another round of bone-chilling cold and sub-zero wind chills. Temperatures Sunday will be in the single digits, which will cause whatever snow to fall to be light and powdery. Gusts as high as 20-25 mph are also predicted, meaning that snow could blow throughout the day Sunday. Winds could also bring wind chills in the realm of negative 10 or negative 15.

As for spring, Maples said a winter pattern is in effect in the area – as it has been for most of the season. Cold temperatures are expected to be the way of things at least through next Wednesday when highs may reach into the 30s, which is still well below normal, Maples said.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

