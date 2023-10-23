EAST ALTON - Photographers young and old are invited to join the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s (NGRRECsm) World Water Day Photo Contest.

Submissions should relate to celebrating the Mississippi River, which can be thought of as a tapestry of nature, heritage and beauty.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the community to share their connection and love for the river,” Environmental Educator Jolena Pang said.

Categories include connections to wildlife, the watershed, and the culture around the river. There will also be a youth category.

“We hope to see photos that range from capturing the natural beauty of the river to how people use the river for transportation and industry and also how the river is enjoyed recreationally,” Pang said.

The deadline for submission is Feb. 1 - the link to submit is here: https://forms.office.com/r/EPsn09XBvS.

Don't miss your chance to share your unique perspective!

About National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them, facilitating the efficient implementation of science into policy and practice. Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, the center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities.

