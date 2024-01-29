EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) continues to welcome submissions for its World Water Day Photo Contest.

NGRREC invites photographers of all skill levels to capture the essence of the Mississippi River, a symbol of natural beauty, rich heritage and vibrant culture.

"This contest offers a fantastic platform for individuals to express their connection to this majestic river and the natural heritage of our region," Environmental Educator Jolena Pang said.

The central theme for the contest is "Mississippi River Connections," which highlights the intricate relationship between the river and its surrounding life.

This broad theme classifies entries into three distinct categories: Wildlife Connections, Scenic Connections and Cultural Connections.

Participants can submit one photograph per category. There is also a dedicated category for young photographers age 16 and under to encourage the next generation of environmental enthusiasts to participate.

The contest culminates in a celebratory exhibit, March 13, where the judges will announce the winners. Selected photographs will be showcased in the riverine-themed exhibit, with the grand prize winner receiving $400 and category winners each awarded $100.

"We're excited to witness the river's narrative unfold through your photographs, from its serene natural landscapes to its role in commerce, recreation, and community life," Pang added.

Submissions are open until February 14. For contest rules and entry submission, visit https://bit.ly/47BMB7D.

About National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them, facilitating the efficient implementation of science into policy and practice. Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, the center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities.

