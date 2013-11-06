The Hive is a new boutique in downtown Alton offering Gourmet Popcorn in endless flavors and blends, Fine Chocolates, Gift Baskets, many unique gift ideas, and is the only place in town who carries Ski & Excel sodas!

Join us on Saturday, November 9th from 11:00am-8:00pm at 100 W. 3rd St. for our Grand Opening! Sample our delicious treats, register for prizes, and much more! For more information please call 618-363-6700.

