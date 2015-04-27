Attention Kids! Drop off your stuffed animal or doll anytime before 4:45 p.m. on Friday, May 8th for a fun-filled sleepover at the Edwardsville Public Library, and then join us on Saturday, May 9th at 10:00 a.m. for a light breakfast and a photo slideshow of the slumber party fun!

For more information, please contact Youth Services at 692-7556 ext. 4 or visit www.edwardsvillelibrary.org

