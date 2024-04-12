EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, April 11, 2024, that it is seeking asset forfeiture of properties, a van, truck and side-by-side and $388,568.57 in U.S. Currency after a detailed search in late March. Studio 420 was one of the businesses targeted for seizure at 1110 E. Broadway in Alton.

Zachariah Yinger is listed in the court documents as the owner of the properties.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office said the following property is being sought for seizure under the 720 ILCS 550/12 (Cannabis Control Act), and the provisions of the Illinois Drug Forfeiture Procedure Act, specifically, 725 ILCS 150/3.5.

The property proposed to be seized by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office also included Courage Liquor, Past/Present at 1126 E. Broadway in Alton, and a warehouse house at 116 Cherry Street in Alton. Also in the proposed-to-be-seized properties are $388,568.57 in U.S. Currency, along with a truck, van and side-by-side.

Multiple law enforcement agencies executed search warrants for several hours of Yinger's Studio 420 and Liquid Courage businesses on March 29, 2024.

The notice of preliminary review was given to the claimant at the time of the seizure providing the place, date, and time as follows: the Madison County Justice Center, 509 Ramey St., Edwardsville, IL., at 11 a.m. on April 11, 2024.

These are legal descriptions of the sought-to-be-seized properties:

"Lot 7 and 8 in block 11 in William Russell's addition to Alton, also known as Hunter Russell's Addition to Alton, as the same appears from plate thereof recorded in the recorder's office of Madison County, Illinois, in Alton Record J, Page 209, PPN Number 23-2-07-13-10-101-017.”

"Lot 9 and 10 in Block 5 in the William Russell's Addition to Alton, according to the plate thereof recorded in Alton "J" Page 209 of the Recorder's Office of Madison County. Situated in the County of Madison and the State of Illinois. Also, that part of vacated alley as contained in the Ordinance No. 6393 recorded June 18, 1899, in Book 4333 Page 0697 as document No. 2481-207. Subject to mortgage, grants, covenants, restrictions and reservations, and easements of record and real estate taxes and assessments accrued, but not yet due or payable. PPN:23-2-07-13-10-101-034.

"Parcel 1: The South 91 feet of Lot Three, all of Lots, Four, Five and Six in Block Eleven, in Old William Russell’s Addition to the plat recorded in Alton. Record J, Page 209, in Madison County, PIN: 23-2-07-13-101-018. Parcel 2: The North sixty-four feet of Lot Number Three in Block Eleven in Hunter’s or Russell’s Addition to Alton, as per plat of said addition of record in the Recorder’s Office of Madison County, Illinois, situated in the City of Alton. PIN: 23-2-07-13-10-101-019.

“All of Lot 2 in Block 11 in Hunter’s or Russell’s Addition to Alton, according to the plate thereof recorded in the Alton Record J, Page 209 and re-copied to Plat Book 19, Page 63 in Recorder’s Office of Madison County, Illinois. Situated in Madison County, Illinois. PPN: 23-2-07-13-10-101-020.”

These were other seeking-to-be-seized properties by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office in another legal description notice:

A 2022 Red Dodge Ram 1500

A 2023 White Ram Cargo Van.

Along A CFMoto Z Force Side-by-Side.

$7,514.17 in U.S. Currency.

$39,883.28 in U.S. Currency.

$341,171.12 in U.S. Currency.

Total $388,568.57 in U.S. Currency.

