Lewis and Clark Community College students Grace Lane and Kelsey Busler recently received several honors, including being named to the 2013 All-Illinois Academic Team.

Lane, 20, of Godfrey, is the daughter of Jill and Terry Lane. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and was nominated for the All-USA Coca Cola Academic Team and the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation scholarships.

In 2012, Lane was selected as a summer intern at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center. She has also served as an intern in the college's Office of Sustainability, assisting with environmental education outreach programs.

Grace also volunteers by presenting Junior Achievement activities to elementary school students and has worked with the College for Life program on campus.

Lane will graduate May 15 from Lewis and Clark with her associate degree. She plans to transfer to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to pursue a bachelor's degree in elementary education.

"I am very honored to be named to the All-Academic Team," said Lane. "My last two years at Lewis and Clark have opened up so many opportunities. I'll always remember it as a positive experience which

helped give me the foundation to move forward with my career goals."

Kelsey Busler, 20, of Godfrey Illinois, is the daughter of Mary and Dale Busler. Along with being named to the 2013 Illinois All-Academic Team, she was awarded a Lewis and Clark Distinguished Scholar Award and was nominated for the All-USA Coca Cola Academic Team and the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation national scholarships.

Busler has been an active member of Phi Theta Kappa, serving as vice president during the 2012-13 academic year. She organized the Spring 2012 Food and Children's Book Drive, helped plan the design of the PTK display window on campus, and submitted ideas for the PTK T-shirt design. Busler also helped the Biology Club sell plants during Lewis and Clark's Springfest 2013.

She is an active member of the Boots and Saddle Club and has volunteered at North Elementary by helping with their Fall Fest activities and outings.

Busler will graduate from Lewis and Clark on May 15 and plans to pursue a career in animal healthcare attending the Vet Tech Institute at Hickey College pursuing a degree in Veterinary Technology.

"Lewis and Clark has given me the confidence to continue my studies, knowing I can succeed in the future. I am very honored for the awards I have been given through Lewis and Clark Community College. The campus and all of its wonderful students and faculty members have given me the skills to persevere in my future studies." Kelsey Busler said.

"We are very proud of these students and all of their accomplishments," said Dennis Delfert, Ph. D., Biology Professor and Phi Theta Kappa advisor.

Caption: Lewis and Clark Community College Students Grace Lane (left) and Kelsey Busler (right) pose with awards they received during Lewis and Clark Community College's 36th Annual Honors Ceremony on April 26, 2013 Photo by S. Paige Allen, Lewis and Clark Community College Photographer.

