BRIGHTON - Students from Southwestern Elementary and Middle School Art Club were commissioned by the Village of Brighton to paint two murals at Schneider Park in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Brighton as well as the bicentennial of Illinois.

“We’re just having fun,” Art instructor Tracy Zerwas said. “We were asked by the Village of Brighton to paint this in celebration of the 150th-anniversary that's coming up in July. Paige Beilsmith is with the Economic Development Committee and asked if we’d be interested so we asked the students and here we are preparing the mural for the celebration.”

