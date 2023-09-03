ALTON – Students got the chance this summer to spend a week working in the shop at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Scott Bibb Center during Construction Camp.

During the camp, the participants, age 12-15, learned about shop safety and built games made out of wood, including washers and ladder golf sets, as well as ring toss and peg games. Some of the games were raffled off as prizes and others were donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information on Adult Education and YouthBuild AmeriCorps at L&C’s Scott Bibb Center, contact Director of Pathway Resource Development Sabrina Davis at (618) 468-4150 or sdavis@lc.edu.

More like this: