The 2015 edition of Illinois Day for Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 students turned out to be informative and entertaining for the more than 500 children present on Thursday.

Cathie Wright, District 7 curriculum coordinator, said this day is one of her favorites because it is a point to see students firsthand and how much this type of program impacts them.

Wright enjoys the excitement shown by the children on Illinois Day.

“Illinois Day is the culminating activity for our third grade study on the state of Illinois," she said. "The children get to experience, first-hand, Illinois’ history and those aspects that make Illinois unique. The presenters for the day, consisting of local shop owners, farmers, retired teachers, local librarians and many more help us to make this a day enjoyed by everyone.”

Several others make presentations, including someone on native artifacts and another instructor teaches lessons on old-fashioned games and another shows the kids square dancing, the state’s dance. Other activities are weaving and even education about popcorn, the state’s snack and a presentation by an archaeologist. Shannon Weber is one of six Illinois Day committee members for the district and she said it is a great day.

“We have a unit on social studies on Illinois and it helps the kids connect with something in social studies,” she said. “The weather held out today and it was a great day, overall.”

