ALTON - Two students were recognized for their good character at the Alton Community Unit School District #11 (ACUSD11) Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Alton Middle School student Thea Niemeyer and North Elementary School student Jacob Wilson were named the district’s Optimist Students of the Month for September. They were commended for their hard work, positive attitudes and kindness.

Alton Middle School Principal Cindy Inman introduced Niemeyer and noted her accomplishments. She is a talented student and member of the Alton Middle School Theater Club, and she also plays basketball and softball outside of school.

“Thea is not only an excellent student, but she is also a caring young woman who strives to lead by example for her peers,” Inman said. “She deserves to be recognized for her hard work and leadership within the classroom.”

Inman also read a few comments from Niemeyer’s teachers, who characterized Niemeyer as “an exceptional student” who “exhibits kindness all around.” Niemeyer thanked her parents for their support and encouragement.

North Elementary School Principal Heather Johnson introduced Wilson, a fifth grader who is looking forward to joining the football and wrestling teams in middle school next year. She told the Board that she always knew Wilson would eventually receive this honor.

“I’ve been waiting four years to stand up here. Ever since I met Jacob, he’s had nothing but a smile on his face,” Johnson said. “I’m unsure if I have ever met a more hardworking student than Jacob.”

Wilson’s teachers called him “a true blessing to our community and society” with “such a great heart of caring and understanding.” Wilson thanked his parents and siblings for taking care of him, adding that he is “blessed.”

The Optimist Students of the Month receive a $25 gift card. They also get to choose where to donate an additional $25 in the community. Niemeyer donated her money to the 5As Association in Godfrey. Wilson donated the money to his fifth grade classroom to purchase a set of “Goosebumps” books.

