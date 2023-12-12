EDWARDSVILLE - The Kimmel Belonging and Engagement Hub at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville hosted five special celebrations to recognize graduates representing diverse populations during the week of Dec. 4-8, ahead of the University’s fall 2023 commencement exercises being held Friday-Saturday, Dec. 15-16.

Students were honored during the following special observances: Hispanic/Latinx, Black, Lavendar (formerly Rainbow), Asian-Asian American-Pacific Islander-Desi American, and Non-Traditional.

“The purpose of these Affinity Celebrations is to ensure that the students from historically marginalized populations are seen, acknowledged and honored for their achievements,” said Ashley Jones, Kimmel Belonging and Engagement Hub office administrator.

“The Celebrations are important because these students, in a lot of cases, have overcome great obstacles, systemic racism, inequitable circumstances, and personal difficulties to get to this place in their lives,” added Jones. “By celebrating their resilience and accomplishments through Affinity Welcomes and Graduations, we are working to make the students feel welcomed and seen at SIUE. We also connect them to resources and to each other and show them that they matter.”

