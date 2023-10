GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will once again welcome approximately 50 college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21, in The Commons for Fall Transfer Day 2014.

There will be free soda, chips and pizza for those in attendance. For more information, contact Lissa Sido at lsido@lc.edu.

Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include:

Ashford University

Barnes-Jewish College - Goldfarb School of Nursing

Benedictine University

Blackburn College

Central Methodist University

Columbia College-St. Louis

Concordia University-St. Louis Center

Culver Stockton College

DeVry University

Eastern Illinois University

Fontbonne University

Franklin University

Greenville College

Hannibal-LaGrange University

IL Student Assistance Commission (ISAC)

Illinois State University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Lincoln Christian University

Lindenwood University-North County Campus

Lindenwood-Belleville

Logan University

Maryville University of St. Louis

McKendree University

Missouri Baptist University

Missouri Southern State University

Missouri University of Science & Technology

Monmouth College

Murray State University

MyCreditsTransfer Project (formerly U.Select Illinois)

Saint Louis University

Saint Louis University School for Professional Studies

Saint Mary-of-the Woods College

SIUE Army ROTC

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville School of Business

St. Louis College of Pharmacy

United States Air National Guard

United States Army

United States Marines

United States Navy

United States Navy & Navy Reserves

University of Illinois at Springfield

University of Missouri-Columbia

University of Missouri-St. Louis

Webster University

Western Illinois University

