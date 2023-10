Students, Find Your Dream Transfer School March 5 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will once again welcome more than 35 college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wed., March 5 in The Commons for Spring Transfer Day 2014. There will be free soda, chips and pizza for those in attendance. For more information, contact Lisa Harbers at (618) 468-5101. Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include: Article continues after sponsor message Barnes-Jewish College - Goldfarb School of Nursing

Benedictine University - Springfield

Blackburn College

Central Methodist University

Columbia College-St. Louis

Concordia University-St. Louis Center

Eastern Illinois University

Fontbonne University

Franklin University

Greenville College

Hannibal LaGrange College

Illinois State University

Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC)

Lincoln College - Normal

Lindenwood University - Belleville Campus

Lindenwood University-North County Campus

MacMurray College

Maryville University of St. Louis

McKendree University

Missouri Baptist University

Missouri University of Science & Technology

Missouri Western State University

Murray State University

Robert Morris University

Saint Louis University

Saint Louis University School for Professional Studies

SIUE Army ROTC

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Southwest Baptist University

United States Army

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Illinois at Springfield

University of Missouri-St. Louis

Western Governor's University of MO

