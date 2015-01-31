It was a day of giving of a rare gift on Friday - hair - by Marquette and St. Mary's students for the annual St. Baldrick's Day to benefit cancer research.

The students who donated their hair and time had their hair cut in front of the Marquette students, parents and teachers. The entire gymnasium was filled with people.

JC Carlisle is a seventh grader at St. Mary's. He wanted to have his head shaved to show his support of cancer research and the St. Baldick's event.

"It's just hair," he said. "I am doing it because it helps raise money so people with cancer can live out their lives longer."

Beth Decourcey, a Marquette teacher who coordinates the event, said it is very exciting to see the kids at school get involved so deeply to help raise money for cancer research and help for patients.

"The girls that do it are extremely brave," she said. "We started this when a senior girl Brianna Hook wanted to do it. This is a way for the kids to give back to the community."

To date, Marquette has raised nearly $30,000 in the annual project. Jacob Figueron, a Marquette sophomore, said he loves doing this event.

"When you get all your hair cut off it will grow back," he said. "I plan on doing it every year."

