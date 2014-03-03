GODFREY, Ill. – A new pavilion outside Reid was erected in December, and the story behind it is as unique as the structure itself.

Luke Jumper, coordinator Architectural Technology and CAD/Drafting, developed the idea for the project after seeing a similar type of structure designed and erected by architecture students at Washington University.

“I’ve been using this project for several years for the architectural design class as a way to teach them space-making without the hindrance of more advanced designs’ technical detailing,” Jumper said.

“This year, not only were the students able to design the structure, they were also able to work with other Lewis and Clark students who built the pavilion. It has been a great learning experience for all of us.”

Thanks to the unique design of four of Jumper’s architecture students, the carpentry skills of many Highway Construction Careers Training Program (HCCTP) students, and recycled wood from the Winfred Godfrey art exhibit, the pavilion is a reality.

“The concept is to use simple geometry and building techniques while students consider elements of architectural design such as views, adjacencies, shading, shadows, and other basic design considerations,” Jumper said. “This is evident when you visit the pavilion at different times of day and view it from different angles.”

Jumper contacted Jeremy Elledge, program coordinator with the HCCTP program who agreed it would be a great learning experience for his students to build the pavilion.

“This project proved to be a great partnership which encouraged communication and cooperation between the architecture and highway construction students,” said Elledge. “It was a real-life learning experience where designers and builders learned the value of communication and working together to achieve a common goal.”

Jumper said the structure is very durable and could stand for several years. This design, or future ones could also be used at schools around the area.

“This project went so well we hope to be able to do this every year. We could disassemble the structures and use the parts to build a structure of a new design.”

Two of Jumper’s students will go on to study at the University of Illinois, and two plan to go directly to work in architecture after finishing their associate degrees.

Graduates from the Highway Construction Careers Training Program have over a 75 percent success rate at post-training employment gains. Furthermore, one of the highway graduate students who helped build the pavilion has gained a staff position with Lewis and Clark Community College’s Youth Build program as an ambassador construction trainer.

For more information on Architectural Technology, visit www.lc.edu/program/architecturaltech/ or call Jumper at (618) 468-4928. For more information on the Highway Construction program, visit www.lc.edu/highway/ or contact Elledge at (618) 468-4149.

From left, bottom row: Patrick Taylor, Denise Knighton, Lacey Broomfield, Brandon Lovett, Marlon Jones, John Parks, Charles Wells, Middle row: O’Brian Pigee, Michael Lee, Alyssa Henderson, Luke Jumper, Top row: Wallace Steward, Michael Griffith, Rebekah Steinmeyer, Justin Kanturek, Vincent Kwas, and Nathan Schulz. Photo by Jeremy Elledge.

