Tomorrow Thursday, February 21, do you have dinner plans between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.? If you don't, please consider going to the Quiznos at 317 E. Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton to support the Community Service Team at Principia College.

They're raising funds for a service trip to a Navajo Reservation in New Mexico, and the Quiznos will donate 15% of its income to the team.

Help them drive out to New Mexico and give their unselfish spring break to a community center where they will help the young and elderly with programs.

If predicted inclement weather exists, we'll keep you posted on any additional dates for this important fundraising activity.