EDWARDSVILLE – For most children’s birthdays, they hope to collect plenty of toys from their friends and family.

However, Goshen Elementary School second grader Zane Maxwell had a different idea for his birthday this year.

Goshen Principal Mary Miller was pleased to choose Zane, the son of Brad and Maria Maxwell, for this week’s Student Spotlight for Goshen Elementary.

“We are excited to feature second grader Zane Maxwell for his kindness and generosity,” Miller said. “Zane, along with his family, are actively involved in our school and community and are always seeking ways to give back.”

In lieu of presents for his birthday this past February, he asked his birthday party guests to make donations to the Metro East Humane Society. He, along with his family, delivered the donations to the shelter to help animals.

“I am proud of helping the animals at MEHS on my birthday,” Maxwell said.

When Zane isn’t spending his time helping those in need, he loves to play soccer and one day hopes to become a professional soccer player.

“I am really proud of winning the Knights of Columbus soccer challenge last fall,” he said.

Zane loves his three favorite teachers, Mrs. Martin, Mrs. Hiller and Mrs. Michel as well as doing math (specifically multiplying) and reading. Art is his least favorite subject, as he simply does not like it as much as his other subjects in school.

