EDWARDSVILLE – At Nelson Elementary School, students are welcomed to express themselves in a number of ways.

For first grade student Knox Verbais, it is through his love of sports, math, writing and art.

The son of Sarah Anderson and Chad Verbais, Knox was able to combine all of his favorite things about school to write this year’s Young Authors book, “The Boy Who Got a Scholarship to Notre Dame.”

His book chronicled the tale of a boy who worked extremely hard in school and, based on his merit and skills on the field, was accepted to the University of Notre Dame and got a scholarship to play football.

Nelson Principal Dr. Tayna Patton beamed with joy when talking about Verbais’s book.

“The best thing about his book is that not only is he focused on playing football, but being a good student,” she said. “Several pages tell about working hard to get good grades and being a good student!”

Extremely proud of his work, Verbais decided he wanted to send his book to his inspiration: The Notre Dame Football Team.

“I sent a copy to football coach Brian Kelley of Notre Dame,” he said. “He sent me a signed picture. I also gave him my phone number in case he wants to call me about plays for next year. He still may call.”

When Knox is not impressing the likes of college football royalty, he loves to make cool projects in art and singing in music programs at school.

Being unique and staying true to himself is most important to the first grader.

“I am proud of being myself because I do not want to be just like the other kids,” he said.

