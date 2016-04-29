HAMEL – Students in the Edwardsville School District 7 their excellence in a variety of ways during their time at the numerous schools around the area.

Between striving in sports, maintaining their academics and gaining bright aspirations for the future, the faculty and staff at schools like Hamel Elementary love to showcase their students’ hard work throughout the year.

Maxwell McCunney, son of Cory and Natalie McCunney, has maintained a positive and excitable attitude towards his schooling and his love of hockey.

His favorite part of being a student at Hamel Elementary is being able to spend time with his friends and teachers.

“They are all so nice,” Maxwell said.

When deciding which teacher in school is his favorite, Maxwell has a hard time choosing.

“I can’t decide,” he said. “I like Mrs. Anderson because she teaches us interesting things like dinosaurs, ‘Who Would Win’ books and writing comic. Mrs. Nann is really nice and Mrs. Pickering made class fun.”

In school, Maxwell’s favorite subject is science, but doesn’t really enjoy his daily language lessons.

“I love learning about dinosaurs,” he said. “My least favorite is daily language because it’s boring.”

When he’s not enjoying spending time with friends and learning about dinosaurs, Maxwell works “really hard and loves to play hockey.”

“My goal this year is to get more assists and goals during my hockey games to help my team win.

When he grows up, he hopes to one day become a professional hockey player or a paleontologist.

