GLEN CARBON - Students within the Edwardsville School District are blessed with a plethora of talents, extraordinary skills and of course, intelligence that is stimulated through their time in the district’s many schools.

When asked to choose a student for the Student Spotlight program, Glen Carbon Elementary School principal Curt Schumacher was quick to select second grader Kaya Goclan.

Daughter of Chris and Erica Goclan and a student in Mrs. Herman’s class, Kaya absolutely loves to practice her math skills.

“I love adding,” she said.

Although she is an avid writer, creating a number of books and illustrating them herself to share with her friends and family, she isn’t a particular fan of her writing and grammar studies.

“My least favorite subject is spelling,” she said, “you have to remember a lot of words.”

When she is at home, spending time with her parents, Kaya loves to bake delicious treats.

“I am really good at making brownies,” she said, “and when I grow up, I want to be a baker and an inventor.”

Kaya is extremely proud of her ability to write books, making those tasty brownies and playing sports.

Glen Carbon Elementary School gives Kaya an opportunity to shine through a variety of skillsets and encourages growth throughout all of their Kindergarten through fifth grade classes.

“My favorite thing about Glen Carbon Elementary School is being able to see all of my friends,” Kaya said.

Miss Goclan is hoping to participate in her school’s upcoming learning fair and will continue to write more books.

