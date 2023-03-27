Letter To The Editor:

Illinois's minimum wage rose rapidly in the last few years and is still on the rise. My opinion sheds light on the negative effects which a high minimum wage can have.

It is based on the principles of economics and was written in consultation with my professor Dr. Cocks from the Principia College Economics department.

Article continues after sponsor message

I am a Business Administration and Economics double major attending Principia College in Elsah Illinois. Thank you very much, Leander.

Leander Linsler

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: