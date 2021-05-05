EDWARDSVILLE – Ronald Akpan’s resume is filled to the brim with leadership and volunteer experience that will serve him well in life as he goes on to fulfill Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s mission of shaping a changing world.

Akpan will earn a bachelor’s in accountancy during SIUE’s spring 2021 commencement ceremonies being held May 6-9. He will speak on behalf of the School of Business at noon Friday, May 7.

“We have spent the past year working through technological errors, Zoom fatigue and an even more competitive job market than usual,” Akpan will share with his peers. “That speaks volumes to our unique resilience. As community contributors and future employees, it underscores our ability to adapt, get creative and serve as high-achieving, committed individuals no matter the obstacles in front of us.”

There’s no doubt that Akpan’s dedication to student involvement throughout his college career has strengthened his focus and contributed to his individual growth. He notes those experiences have also helped him connect with individuals with different backgrounds.

Akpan served on Student Government as a senator during his junior year and vice president as a senior. He mentored students as a residence hall assistant. Additionally, he has held the vice president of finance position for SIUE’s chapter of the American Marketing Association, served as a member of Beta Alpha Psi, worked in the Tutoring Learning Center as a math/business tutor and has been an active member of the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship.

“I would encourage future SIUE students to get involved as soon as possible,” he said. “It is through these activities that you can allow yourself to see the world from a different perspective, and be open to this change before you enter the workforce.

“I also encourage students to take advantage of the many resources SIUE has to offer. These resources, whether academic, social, mental or otherwise are always available. They are vital for the resolution of any issues that may affect your collegiate success.”

The Dunlap native chose SIUE not only because of its affordability, but also its proximity to the St. Louis area, including its job market.

This summer he will intern at Deloitte, a global accounting firm. He will also begin SIUE’s master’s in accountancy program. He aspires to obtain Certified Public Accountant (CPA) certification and work in the auditing field.

On Saturday, the future accountant will encourage his fellow graduates to celebrate this latest life milestone and live in the present.

“We must use our strengthened and newfound abilities to make a positive mark on this world,” he’ll share. “While it is important to remember the goals that you have set for the future, I encourage you to always remember to live in the present. It is easy to get so caught up in where you want to be, that you fail to acknowledge where you are right now, and how far you have come to get to this point. Each milestone in life is worth acknowledging and celebrating. Each step will lead us along our chosen paths.”

Photo: SIUE School of Business graduate Ronald Akpan.

