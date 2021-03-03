LITCHFIELD—State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) is announcing her annual Student Art Contest! Students throughout the 95th district are encouraged to participate in the competition, which is open through the month of March.

Entrants are asked to submit original, Illinois themed, artwork in any 2-D medium (i.e. pen, marker) on 8 ½ x 11 paper and write the title of the artwork, their name, grade, and school on the back of their work. Entries must be submitted by mid- April – either by mail or in person – to Rep. Bourne’s district office in Litchfield, 106 E. Columbian Blvd. North.

The winners will have their artwork displayed in the Representative’s district office, shown to the General Assembly and will receive a special certificate from the Illinois House of Representatives.

“I am constantly amazed by the young talent we have throughout the 95th District and this art contest is another great testament to that,” said Rep. Bourne. “This is something I look forward to doing every year; to see the variety of creativity in the submissions and the dedication of young students here in our community is an absolute treat and I look forward to reviewing this year’s submissions.”

