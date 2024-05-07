GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College student ambassador Nathan Gilbert found a second home and an encouraging family on campus.

As a student ambassador, Gilbert works closely with L&C Recruiter Daniel Nosce to promote the college to prospective students, families, and the wider community. Gilbert’s area of study is occupational therapy.

Through his personal experiences, Gilbert highlights the college’s programs, resources, and opportunities while encouraging students to pursue their educational goals.

“I love the community of students and team members here at L&C,” Gilbert said. “They’ve become a second family and always support and guide me.”

Gilbert said L&C has been a place of comfort, kindness and growth for him. He is excited to see where his college journey will take him.

“Nathan is a joy to work with and always brings a positive and energetic attitude,” Nosce said. “His confidence and skills continue to grow and affect positive change across campus.”

Gilbert said Nosce’s friendship and mentorship have led him to personal and educational success.

“Daniel has helped me through so much and taught me everything I know about L&C,” Gilbert said. “He’s the reason I’ve made so many friends here. He’s such a nice guy who is always there to help me.”

Gilbert chose the Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) program because he enjoys the medical field and finds the classes relevant, informative and hands-on.

His educational goals are to complete his OTA degree at L&C, find a job in that field, pursue his bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy and continue to train in nursing or EMT. His long-term career goal is to find a place where he feels valued and proud of what he does.

Gilbert’s hobbies include fishing with family and spending time outdoors. He decided to attend L&C because it was local and affordable.

Gilbert said he knew many people who attended the college and loved their experience there.

“It’s a wonderful and unique college experience,” he said. “I never thought I’d find a place like this.”

Gilbert is also a member of the Dawg Pound and the Video Game Club on campus. Outside of school, he participates in a bible study at Calvary Baptist Church and is a member of the Highland FFA.

Learn more about the Occupational Therapy Assistant program at https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/degrees-certificates/occupational-therapy-assistant.html or enroll today at (618) 468-2222.

