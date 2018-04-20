COLLINSVILLE – To help residents improve their financial literacy during Money Smart Week and potentially recover unclaimed property and money, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will be hosting an I-Cash event with the Illinois State Treasurer’s office on Tuesday, April 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Collinsville Memorial Library, located at 408 W. Main St. in Collinsville.

“When Money Smart Week was started in 2002 right here in Illinois, the idea was to help promote financial literacy among people of all ages,” said Stuart. “Now, it has grown into a week that is observed nationwide, with events and seminars held at banks, libraries, schools, and so many other places. I am glad that I will be able to participate in this week by hosting this I-Cash event for my constituents.”

Since taking office as Illinois Treasurer three years ago, Mike Frerichs has connected more than $300 million to its rightful owners through the I-Cash program. Residents unable to attend Stuart’s event at the Collinsville Memorial Library can check for unclaimed property in the treasurer’s office by visiting www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH. The I-Cash event is free and open to the public.

“It is important to start teaching financial literacy at a young age that encompasses not only money saving, but also protection from identity theft, planning for retirement, budgeting and much more,” continued Stuart. “With this free I-Cash event, many people may find money or unclaimed property they weren’t aware they had, and maybe with that money they can start saving. I encourage everyone to come out to this event and help celebrate a week that was started in our very own state.”

