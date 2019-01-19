EDWARDSVILLE – State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is hosting a Coffee with Katie meeting later this month to meet with local residents before she returns to Springfield for the spring legislative session.

“My Coffee with Katie events are a great way to informally meet with the people that I represent, and discuss the important issues facing our local communities,” said Stuart. “I aim to be as open and accessible as possible to my constituents, and my coffee meetings are a great opportunity for local residents to stop by and share their concerns with me one-on-one.”

Stuart’s Coffee with Katie will be on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. at Sacred Grounds in Edwardsville. This is the first Coffee with Katie of 2019, and local residents are invited to stop by and speak with Rep. Stuart about any issues or concerns that they have, or to share any new legislative ideas.

“Hearing the thoughts and concerns of the people that I represent directly from them helps me to represent them better in Springfield,” continued Stuart. “I hope you’ll join me for my first Coffee with Katie of the year!”

For more information, contact Stuart’s full-time constituent service office at 618-365-6650.

