COLLINSVILLE – To discuss the most recent legislation passed in Springfield and to hear any constituent concerns, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will host a Coffee with Katie on Sunday, May 20 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bob Evans in Fairview Heights, located at 10 Ludwig Drive.

“It is especially important now that we are nearing the end of the spring legislative session that I spend my time listening to the concerns of my constituents while I am home in the district,” said Stuart. “Although I try and spend as much time as I can walking door-to-door, I want to make sure that I give all areas of my district a chance to give me input on what is happening in our communities and how new legislation affects them.”

Stuart hosts regular “Coffee with Katie” in the district, allowing constituents to meet with her at local restaurants and coffee shops to discuss ideas and concerns. These events are free and open to the public.

“I encourage everyone who has time to come and meet with me so that I can bring the concerns from our area to my colleagues in the House when I am back in Springfield for session,” continued Stuart. “As state Representative, it is important to me that my constituents are given multiple opportunities to speak with me on events happening in the Metro East.”

