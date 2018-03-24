State Rep. Katie StuartCOLLINSVILLE – In the wake of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is co-sponsoring legislation to hold local governments, school districts, community colleges and other local taxing districts accountable for actions concerning sexual harassment.

“It is imperative that we hold public officials at all levels of government accountable and that members of the public can see positive steps towards progress taking place,” Stuart said. “When a public employee is given a taxpayer-funded severance package amidst allegations of discrimination or harassment, taxpayers deserve transparency. This bill ensures that the public is made aware of severance packages granted as a result of allegations of sexual harassment or discrimination.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

House Bill 4242 requires local taxing bodies to provide public notice if they enter into any severance agreement with an employee or contractor who was accused of sexual harassment or sexual discrimination. The information made public would include the name of the person receiving the severance payment, the amount, and the fact that the person receiving severance payment was accused of such harassment or discrimination. Exceptions are made in cases in which this information would lead to the identification of the complainant.

Stuart serves on the House Sexual Discrimination and Harassment Task Force.

“My constituents have the right to know how their money is being used in their communities,” continued Stuart. “House Bill 4242 is legislation that will help us fight against sexual harassment and sexual misconduct in the workplace and in our communities.”

More like this:

Jun 21, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Urges National Retail Chain To Support LGBTQ+ Community

Jul 25, 2023 - Edwardsville School District Outlines Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives for 2023-24 School Year

Aug 1, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Signs Slate Of Bills Expanding Supports For Active Military Members, Veterans, And Military Families

Jun 27, 2023 - Parents Address Edwardsville School Board About Racial Discrimination

Jul 28, 2023 - Duckworth, Murray Introduce Bicameral Bill to Help Women with Disabilities Access Reproductive Healthcare

 