COLLINSVILLE – State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, attended the Edwardsville School District 7 School Lunch Debt Solutions family trivia night fundraiser on Friday and recognized first grader Joby Nelson for his authorship of a children’s book that he published to donate the proceeds to Edwardsville’s efforts to pay off the school’s lunch debt.

Nelson authored the 75-page book called The Underdog Gang and the Playground Adventures, and donated money he made from the sales to the school lunch deficit. Edwardsville School District 7 spends an estimated $20,000 on school lunches for children who cannot afford a meal. A group of parents recently formed a group to raise money to retire the debt and ensure that the district can continue funding classroom services while ensuring that no child is left hungry.

“The Edwardsville community has always stepped up to help those in need, so it was no surprise to me when a group of concerned parents took it upon themselves to raise funds to repay school lunch debt,” said Stuart. “They put on a terrific trivia night this past weekend, the highlight of which, for me, was getting to meet and congratulate Joby for writing his book and selflessly donating the profits to the cause. I was able to purchase a signed copy of the book, which I will always cherish.”

