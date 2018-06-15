COLLINSVILLE – In light of recent decisions made by the SIU Board of Trustees to block additional funding for SIUE and oppose measures calling for a study into the fair allocation of state funds for the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, launched a petition drive urging the Illinois State Board of Higher Education to conduct an independent study into the funding split.

“SIUE has been one of the main economic engines that has helped grow this area and the entire Metro East region, and the current system should reflect SIUE’s growth that has resulted in an equal study body population at Edwardsville and Carbondale,” said Stuart. “This petition calls for the Illinois Board of Higher Education to conduct a study independent of the SIU Board of Trustees to review the university system’s distribution of state funds to the Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses.”

Stuart introduced House Resolution 1052 urging the Illinois State Board of Higher Education to study the funding and governance of the two schools. Additionally, Stuart is backing measures calling for the split of the two schools into two separate entities with two separate boards of trustees, a an equal 50/50 split in state funding.

“I am disappointed that the SIU trustees refuse to back a fair study to determine what the best course of action for the SIU system is moving forward, and it’s why I’m urging the State Board of Higher Education to do its own independent, fair study,” Stuart added. “I’m asking the Metro East community to join me in this fight because of how important SIUE is to our entire region.”

To sign Stuart’s petition to calling for an independent study into the distribution of SIU system funding, call Rep. Stuart’s constituent services office at 618-365-6650, email RepKatieStuart@gmail.com or sign the petition online athttps://goo.gl/forms/ElcEh88CZH3CiJJp2.

