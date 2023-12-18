GRANITE CITY – State Reps. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, are insisting that local workers are heard as Nippon Steel Corporation moves to acquire U.S. Steel without engaging the United Steelworkers (USW) union. Hoffman and Stuart issued the following statements, Monday:

“We need to know in no uncertain terms what this deal means for the thousands of Metro East families that have been the heart of U.S. Steel for decades. It’s troubling that the advocates for workers have so far been denied a seat at the table,” Hoffman said.

“Whether this deal goes through or not, it would be prudent of U.S. Steel’s leadership to reconsider recent actions directed toward Granite City and its dedicated, highly skilled workforce. This plant and its people have brought significant value to the industry for decades, and it can continue to be a strong investment for years to come.”

“We remain committed to a future for U.S. Steel in Granite City, and we want this deal to also reflect that commitment,” Stuart said. “USW has expressed deep concerns that must be satisfactorily addressed to ensure that our steel families get a resolution that is both workable and dignified.

"We will be closely monitoring this process as it goes forward, and we will continue to insist that this be a good deal for workers, not only investors.”

For more information, please contact RepJayHoffman@gmail.com or RepKatieStuart@gmail.com.

