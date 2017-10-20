EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's Hannah Stuart fought off an achilles injury this season that sidelined her for a couple of months and turned in a good performance in Monday's Tiger Finale cross-country meet at SIU-Edwardsville's cross-country course.

“It felt good to get my confidence up before postseason,” Stuart said following her race. “I'm running as an alternate (for the Tiger girls in the postseason), but it feels good to end on a high note. It was good; the weather was a lot cooler than normal, but it felt really nice; it felt nice to finally run in some fall weather.

“(The course) was hilly as usual, but it was dry and the footing was fine, so it felt good. There was some good competition.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Stuart started out the season injured, with the achilles injury sidelining her for a time.

“My goal was just get back to where I was with my summer training,” Stuart said. “Things went well; everyone pretty much had a good race, so it was a good day. It was a slow recovery, but it's (the tendon) feeling pretty good and strong.”

Edwardsville will be in Saturday's IHSA Class 3A Belleville West Regional meet, with the Granite City Sectional following on Oct. 28 and the state cross-country meets at Peoria's Detweiler Park Nov. 4.

More like this: