ALTON - On Tuesday, July 27th, 2021, and Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the Alton Police Department Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigation Division, and the Street Crimes Unit, and assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office, conducted a two-day operation that was focused on subjects who had been involved in the delivery/distribution of illegal drugs.

The Alton Police Department said the investigations by the Alton Police Narcotics Unit started before this operation and had taken place after Officers/Detectives became aware of suspected illegal drug houses and information provided by the community. After the investigations, the information obtained was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, who subsequently issued criminal information on various subjects.

The 13 arrests announced today show the Alton Police/U.S. Marshal's Office is serious about eradicating the illegal delivery and distribution of illegal drugs in the City of Alton jurisdiction.

During the two-day operation, and during the apprehension of several of the subjects, additional moderate amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl were located. Also, one of the subjects was in possession of a firearm.

As a result, the following subjects were apprehended and criminally charged during this drug warrant operation:





Alphe D. Finley, 53 years of age, of the 3300 block of Belle St., Alton was charged with (2) counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance.



Stephanie M. Patterson, 37 years of age, of the 3100 block of Trumbull Ave., Alton was charged with Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.



Eldra J. Graves, 36 years of age, of the 3200 block of Charlotte Ct., Alton was charged with Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, (2) counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Rikki K. Dailey, 33 years of age, of the 2600 block of Sidney St., Alton was charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Joseph W. Richards, 27 years of age, of the 400 block of Brookside, Alton, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Lance M. Gold, 63 years of age, of the 100 block of Cooper Ave., East Alton, was charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Darrell D. Booth, 32 years of age, of the 1000 block of Elliott St., Alton, was charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm.



Heather T. Stemm, 48 years of age, who had reported residence in the 2700 block of Residence St., was charged with Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.

David M. Dunlap, 43 years of age, of the 3000 block of Watalee St., Alton was charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Dennis B. McIntire, 43 years of age, of the 600 block of Leonard St., was charged with Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.

Sarah E. Delp, 38 years of age, of the 600 block of Edmond St., Alton, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

James M. Delp, 34 years of age, of the 600 block of Edmond St., Alton, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Jerry W. Ford, 49 years of age, who had last reported a residence in the 500 block of Marsh St., Alton, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

The Alton Police Department said it frequently receives calls from the community about possible illegal drug activity occurring at various locations in Alton.

"We investigate those, but unfortunately, at times, the investigations can take longer than desired to substantiate and establish probable cause that drug activity is occurring," Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. "But, please know, they are investigated, and we are thankful for our community partnerships. The Alton Police Department Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, and the Street Crimes are exceptional assets to our community, and I am very proud of them."

At this time, there are still several drug delivery/distribution investigations that are still ongoing and additional criminal charges are likely in the near future, Chief Pulido said.

It is important to remember, that the issuance of criminal charges are based upon probable cause, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

