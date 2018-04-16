ALTON - Teachers, children and community members walked in a vocal informational picket with signs in front of West Elementary School on State Street Monday afternoon as negotiations in a current labor dispute between the Alton School District and Alton Education Association took place.

Some motorists stopped and encouraged those carrying their signs, while others just observed. Negotiations were set Monday afternoon regarding the current labor dispute between the Alton School District and the Alton Education Association.

Both parties have posted the latest contract offers on the Illinois Educational Labor Board, which sets the strike timer to as soon as April 25, which would mean a possible teachers' strike could come just before the end of school and even graduation.

Alton Education Association Professional Negotiator Jason Chapman described being asked how such a strike could affect students this summer as “the $100 question.”

This date comes after the teachers' union voted down another contract offer from the district.

